Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 400 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

