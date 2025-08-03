Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 28.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 421,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 138,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

