Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) were down 28.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 421,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 138,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

