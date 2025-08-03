Infrastructure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 1st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, and Alphabet are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, own, or operate essential physical assets and services—such as roads, bridges, airports, utilities, pipelines, and telecommunications networks. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to industries that typically benefit from long-term government or private spending on public works and infrastructure upgrades, often providing stable cash flows and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.75. The stock had a trading volume of 163,667,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,513,406. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $62.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.56. The stock had a trading volume of 25,758,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,302,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,100,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Further Reading