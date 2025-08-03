Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 77.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,648,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 718,817 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $3,701,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,000. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

