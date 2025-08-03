Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 429,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $4,708,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $3,185,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1%

KJAN stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

