iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

In other news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,050. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,350. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,356 shares of company stock valued at $796,882. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $164.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.30.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

