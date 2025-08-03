Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Critical Contrast

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Isabella Bank pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $70.49 million 3.40 $13.89 million $2.19 14.82 Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.05 billion 4.24 $209.13 million $2.06 15.20

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 13.28% 7.34% 0.73% Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.50% 1.06%

Risk & Volatility

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Isabella Bank and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 3 1 2.83

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.78%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Isabella Bank on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.