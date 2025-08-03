iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 304,800 shares, agrowthof6,673.3% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Price Performance

TUR stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $41.03.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

