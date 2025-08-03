JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $141.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Vertiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.