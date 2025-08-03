JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,141,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,422,000 after acquiring an additional 153,337 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 171,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,391,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $65.41.

About JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.