Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 6,600 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $1,039,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,468.99. This trade represents a 38.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $42,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,360.02. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369 in the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

