LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 27.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 410.4% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

