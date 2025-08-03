Lake Street Capital Cuts Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $8.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Pulmonx Trading Down 12.5%

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 million. Research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,995.84. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mehul Joshi sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $25,230.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 213,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,585.25. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $136,044. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

