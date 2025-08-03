Lake Street Capital Increases Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $18.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APLD. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Applied Digital Trading Down 4.7%

APLD opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 107.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $169,484.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 116.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

