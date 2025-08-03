Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

