LPL Financial LLC Purchases 332,138 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $28,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.