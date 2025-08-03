May Hill Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of May Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

