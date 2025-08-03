Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $875.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $795.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $807.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $750.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $450.80 and a 1 year high of $784.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $369,655.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,275. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $284,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.