Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $875.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $800.00 to $875.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on META. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.32.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $750.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $701.68 and a 200-day moving average of $645.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $450.80 and a 12 month high of $784.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.86, for a total transaction of $373,607.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,392,423. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,013.36. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock valued at $105,708,832. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

