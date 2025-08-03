Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.5% of Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

