Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,343,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 40,290.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,695,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,528,950,000 after buying an additional 46,579,693 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 34,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,837,278 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,096,913,000 after buying an additional 16,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after buying an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,071,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $288,336,224,000 after buying an additional 10,431,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.94 and a 200 day moving average of $434.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

