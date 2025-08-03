Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Petros Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average is $434.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.