Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,641 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

