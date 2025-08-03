Navalign LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

