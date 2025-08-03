Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Price

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 4.6%

SPS Commerce stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $103.18 and a 12 month high of $204.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 37,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

