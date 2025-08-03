Needham & Company LLC Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $102.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

AX stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 128,932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,975,000 after buying an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

