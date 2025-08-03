NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.3%

NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $183.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

