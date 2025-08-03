NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

