Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $252,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $202.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 172.48% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

