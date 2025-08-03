OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,421 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 29,891 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $471,978.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,021.55. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.