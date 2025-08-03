Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Patria Investments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Patria Investments by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $808.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

