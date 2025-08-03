Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,538.80. This represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $263,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

