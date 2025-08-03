Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

