Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 7,007 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

