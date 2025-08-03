PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Stake Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY opened at $13.04 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 933.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

