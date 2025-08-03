Piper Sandler Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.10.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,324,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
