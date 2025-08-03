Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 330 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.