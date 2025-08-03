Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.60. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 172.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.