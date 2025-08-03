Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Preferred Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2,337.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Preferred Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Preferred Bank

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.