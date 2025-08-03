Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 7th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Preferred Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2,337.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75.
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Preferred Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.
Preferred Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
