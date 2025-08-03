Promising 5G Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

Get alerts:

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Teradyne, Cisco Systems, Cadence Design Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, and ON Semiconductor are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.78. 10,260,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,227. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.08. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 25,145,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,126,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ TER traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $109.36. 3,761,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 5,799,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,127,051. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.85. The company had a trading volume of 906,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $730.02. 362,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 2,941,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,863,069. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

