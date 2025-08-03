Promising Automotive Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.16. 102,507,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,259,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $131.72. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $183.30.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.61. 36,408,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,692,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.24, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.61 and its 200-day moving average is $313.14. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.91. 14,152,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,201,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.84. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $129.85.

