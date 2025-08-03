Promising Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Robot Consulting, PowerUp Acquisition, and Everbright Digital are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.54. 115,333,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,350,156. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.05. 1,778,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,683. The company has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a 1 year low of $266.52 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.06 and its 200-day moving average is $320.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 498,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,964. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.97. Globant has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE SKM traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 97,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,694. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Shares of LAWR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 243,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,325. Robot Consulting has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 991,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of Everbright Digital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 255,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,269. Everbright Digital has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14.

