Promising Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and NVE are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the research, development or commercialization of nanoscale materials, devices and processes. These firms apply engineering and science at the molecular or atomic level to create products with enhanced properties—such as stronger materials, improved drug delivery systems or more efficient electronics. Investors in nanotechnology stocks typically seek exposure to cutting-edge innovation but should be aware of the sector’s volatility and long-term development horizons. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 564,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.15. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

