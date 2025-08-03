Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 31st

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, and Soligenix are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, manufacture, and market medications and medical treatments. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the healthcare sector and potentially profit from breakthroughs in drug development, patent approvals, and strong sales or regulatory milestones. Because the industry is heavily regulated and driven by scientific innovation, pharmaceutical stocks can show significant volatility tied to clinical trial results and regulatory decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $16.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $743.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $704.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $774.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.13.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 36,169,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,460,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.76. 25,309,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,378,213. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.53. 5,352,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,084. The company has a market capitalization of $334.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average is $189.95. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $218.66.

Soligenix (SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

Soligenix stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. 351,285,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

