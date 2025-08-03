Promising Waste Management Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Get alerts:

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, and Halliburton are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are equity shares of companies that collect, transport, process and dispose of waste materials, as well as provide recycling and other environmental services. They give investors exposure to a stable, regulated industry with steady demand driven by municipal and commercial contracts. Major players include Waste Management, Inc. and Republic Services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,757. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 13,966,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,918,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13.

