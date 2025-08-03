Raiffeisen Bank International AG Lowers Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACM Research by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 76.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,160. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,028. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,800 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research Stock Down 2.9%

About ACM Research

ACMR opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.