Retail Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, and UnitedHealth Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods or services directly to consumers through brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, or both. Investors in retail stocks gain exposure to consumer spending trends and retail-sector performance, which can be influenced by factors like disposable income, seasonal demand, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded up $20.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $533.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,911,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,164. The company has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.89 and a 200 day moving average of $433.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.55. The stock had a trading volume of 54,815,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,815,883. The company has a market cap of $988.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.61 and a 200 day moving average of $313.14.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.42. 50,795,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,927,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average is $209.12. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $207.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,552,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,313,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $14.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,403,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,722,815. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

