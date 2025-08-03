Reviewing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 14.54% 14.04% 3.93% Oxbridge Re -143.80% -41.78% -23.85%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 7 5 0 2.31 Oxbridge Re 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $329.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Oxbridge Re has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. Given Oxbridge Re’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxbridge Re is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Risk and Volatility

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Oxbridge Re”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $11.40 billion 6.38 $1.46 billion $7.04 40.35 Oxbridge Re $550,000.00 22.05 -$2.73 million ($0.30) -5.43

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

