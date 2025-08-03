Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Takes $297,000 Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,748,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,757,736.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,339,800 shares of company stock worth $800,141,003. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.